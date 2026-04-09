GoPro to lay off 23% of its workforce

GoPro , the American action camera giant, is planning to lay off 145 employees globally. The move accounts for a major reduction of about 23% of its workforce. The decision comes as part of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and improving margins amid declining sales and increased pressure in the hardware market.

Timeline Layoffs to be completed by end of 2026 The layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of 2026. They will affect nearly a quarter of GoPro's workforce, which stood at 631 employees in Q1. The company has not specified which roles or regions will be affected by this restructuring process.

Approval details GoPro's board approved restructuring plan on April 7 The restructuring plan, which includes the layoffs, was approved by GoPro's board of directors on April 7. The company has been struggling with weakening demand, with sales falling nearly 37% year-on-year as of November 2025. Despite these challenges, CEO Nicolas Woodman has emphasized efforts to reposition the business through new product launches and a broader strategy that includes expanding software offerings.

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Financial impact Restructuring program expected to cost between $11.5-15 million The restructuring program is expected to cost GoPro between $11.5 million and $15 million, mostly due to one-time expenses such as severance payments and healthcare benefits for affected employees. Even though the company has not provided specifics on which roles will be impacted, it has confirmed that support measures will be offered to those laid off.

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