Government and LIC revalue IDBI Bank to revive stake sale

IDBI Bank bidders debate, pension worries

There's debate over whether to invite new bidders or stick with those already in the running, since legal hurdles could pop up if the process is limited to the existing bidders.

Buyers are also wary of IDBI Bank's big pension liabilities and possible government involvement, given that both the government (45.5%) and LIC (49.2%) own most of it.

On a brighter note, news of the renewed sale plan gave IDBI's share price a nice boost this week.