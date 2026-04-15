Government approves SEZ for India's 1st ₹91,000cr Tata semiconductor fab
Business
Big news for tech in India: the government just approved an SEZ for its first-ever semiconductor fabrication facility, to be built by Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Ltd.
With a massive ₹91,000 crore investment, this project is set to create about 21,000 jobs and follows new policies that make it easier for companies to set up chip factories here.
India moves to reduce chip imports
This move is all about making India less dependent on imported chips and building up its own tech manufacturing muscle.
Alongside Tata's project, four more semiconductor and electronics SEZs just got the go-ahead, including a big one from Micron that is expected to create more than 20,000 jobs.
All this comes as demand for semiconductors keeps booming thanks to AI.