Government launches new scheme to create 3.5cr formal jobs

What does the scheme offer?

If you're between 18 and 35 and landing your first job, you could get ₹15,000 in two parts after sticking around for a year and completing a quick financial literacy course.

Employers in manufacturing also get rewarded—₹3,000 per month for each new hire for four years—which means more companies will want fresh faces like yours.

Plus, small businesses need to hire at least two new people (and bigger ones five) within six months, so there are more openings coming up fast.

This move isn't just about jobs—it's about skill-building, supporting young talent, and giving India's growth a real boost.