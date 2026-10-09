Government: Normal UPI use stays free despite 0.4% merchant fee
Business
Worried about paying to use UPI? Good news: if you're just sending money to friends or splitting bills, nothing changes for you.
The government has confirmed that normal users won't face any charges, even after announcing a 0.4% fee on merchant payments over ₹2,000.
Officials may delay fee rollout
The 0.4% fee only applies if you're making big payments (over ₹2,000) to merchants, not your usual P2P transfers.
Officials are also considering delaying this fee rollout so fintech apps like PhonePe and Google Pay (which handle most UPI traffic) have time to adjust, especially with the festive shopping season here.
So for now, everyday UPI use stays free and easy.