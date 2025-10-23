Next Article
Grasim Industries's stock climbs 2% this past week
Business
Grasim Industries's stock climbed 2% this past week, closing at ₹2,870.7 on Wednesday with almost 49,000 shares traded.
Over the last three months, it's delivered a 4.6% return—though its six-month beta of 1.72 means the ride's been a bit bumpy.
Grasim's market cap at ₹1.95 lakh crore
As of October 23, 2025, Grasim's share price is ₹2,873 and its market value sits at ₹1.95 lakh crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and earnings per share at ₹61.76, the company keeps showing strong financial health even when markets get unpredictable.