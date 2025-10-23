Is HCL Tech a good investment? Find out
HCL Technologies's share price barely moved last week, ticking up just 0.05% to ₹1,487.5 as of Thursday.
Even with steady daily trading, the stock is down 3.45% over the past three months.
Why investors are interested in HCL Tech
HCL Tech is a major name in India's tech scene, valued at over ₹4 lakh crore.
It stands out for its solid 3.90% dividend yield and high payout ratio—meaning investors get a good chunk of profits back.
Its price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 keeps it in the "not too pricey" zone for big tech stocks.
Recent results show strong performance
Despite recent dips, HCL Tech's latest results show a healthy 10.7% jump in revenue and a strong boost in digital services compared to the previous year.
With moderate volatility (beta of 0.51), the company seems to be weathering market ups and downs pretty well—making it one to watch if you're curious about stable tech investments in late 2025.