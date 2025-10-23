Next Article
Tata Steel's stock slips by 0.62% over past week
Tata Steel's stock slipped by 0.62% over the past week, closing at ₹172.78 on Wednesday and trading at ₹172.6 on Thursday morning (October 23, 2025).
Trading was lively, with more than 24 lakh shares exchanged just on Wednesday.
Key metrics and recent performance
Even with recent ups and downs, Tata Steel remains a heavyweight with a market cap of ₹2.16 lakh crore.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is 47.52 and earnings per share stand at ₹3.64.
The company managed a solid 5.9% return in the last three months, showing some resilience—even as its higher beta (1.561) signals bigger swings compared to steadier stocks in the market.