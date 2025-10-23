Tata Steel's stock slips by 0.62% over past week

Key metrics and recent performance

Even with recent ups and downs, Tata Steel remains a heavyweight with a market cap of ₹2.16 lakh crore.

Its price-to-earnings ratio is 47.52 and earnings per share stand at ₹3.64.

The company managed a solid 5.9% return in the last three months, showing some resilience—even as its higher beta (1.561) signals bigger swings compared to steadier stocks in the market.