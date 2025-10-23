Infosys stock dips 2% this week amid global tech uncertainty

Stock still up about 1% for the year so far

Even with recent declines, Infosys remains financially strong: it has a massive ₹6.1 lakh crore market cap.

Its stock is less volatile than most (with a six-month beta of 0.38), and investor interest hasn't faded—over 1.6 million shares traded recently.

While returns have slipped nearly 8% over three months, the stock is still up about 1% for the year so far.