Infosys stock dips 2% this week amid global tech uncertainty
Business
Infosys, one of India's tech giants, saw its stock drop by 2.16% this week, closing at ₹1,472.4 on Wednesday.
The dip reflects ongoing global uncertainty in the tech sector and lower demand for IT services.
Stock still up about 1% for the year so far
Even with recent declines, Infosys remains financially strong: it has a massive ₹6.1 lakh crore market cap.
Its stock is less volatile than most (with a six-month beta of 0.38), and investor interest hasn't faded—over 1.6 million shares traded recently.
While returns have slipped nearly 8% over three months, the stock is still up about 1% for the year so far.