Groww and Zerodha AUM surge above industry average this year

Groww ₹4,730cr SEBI nod, Zerodha ₹13,133cr

Groww nearly tripled its AUM in a year, from ₹1,660 crore in April 2025 to ₹4,730 crore in April 2026.

Zerodha also had a big jump, growing from ₹4,934 crore to ₹13,1.3 crore.

Both platforms now serve massive communities: Groww with around 1.3 crore active investors and Zerodha with about 68 lakh active investors.

Plus, Groww just got SEBI's green light for State Street's big investment in the company.