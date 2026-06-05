Groww and Zerodha AUM surge above industry average this year
Business
Groww and Zerodha, two popular digital investment platforms, have seen their assets under management (AUM) soar way past the industry average this year.
Thanks to their focus on low-cost, direct mutual fund options, they've become a favorite for investors looking for simple and affordable ways to grow their money.
Groww ₹4,730cr SEBI nod, Zerodha ₹13,133cr
Groww nearly tripled its AUM in a year, from ₹1,660 crore in April 2025 to ₹4,730 crore in April 2026.
Zerodha also had a big jump, growing from ₹4,934 crore to ₹13,1.3 crore.
Both platforms now serve massive communities: Groww with around 1.3 crore active investors and Zerodha with about 68 lakh active investors.
Plus, Groww just got SEBI's green light for State Street's big investment in the company.