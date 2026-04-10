Groww hits record high after 18% rally: Hold or sell?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww , has witnessed a sharp surge in its shares. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹197 on Friday, gaining over 5% in value. The rally has continued for three consecutive sessions, surging 18% over this period. Today's surge was backed by strong volumes with nearly two crore shares traded in the first hour alone.

Market dominance Dominance in discount broking space Groww, the largest broker in terms of active clients, has a 28% market share. This is way ahead of the second-largest player with just 15%. The company's dominance can be attributed to its strong mutual fund funnel, user-friendly UI/UX design, and strong word-of-mouth traction. These factors have all contributed to the impressive performance of Billionbrains Garage Ventures' shares over recent months.

Analyst endorsement Positive outlook from JPMorgan Last month, JPMorgan initiated coverage on Groww with an 'overweight' rating and a price target of ₹210 per share. The brokerage called Groww the most lucrative India-listed consumer internet platform, thanks to its consistent market share gains and strong appeal among aspirational investors. It also highlighted the company's strong cross-sell and operating leverage capabilities that could help it outgrow the overall market.

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