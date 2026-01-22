Groww launches Nifty PSE ETF: What you need to know
Groww just rolled out its Nifty PSE ETF, letting you invest in a basket of major government-backed companies.
The new fund offer is open till February 5, and trading is expected to reopen on or before February 19.
It's managed by Nikhil Satam, Aakash Chauhan, and Shashi Kumar.
How does it work—and is it risky?
This ETF will invest in equity and equity-related instruments of Nifty PSE Index constituents and may also invest a small portion in debt and money market instruments to meet liquidity requirements.
Heads up: mutual fund investments carry market risk, so returns can swing both ways depending on the market.
What exactly are you investing in?
The fund tracks the Nifty PSE Total Return Index, which picks up to 20 government-majority companies based on their market size.
Once listed, these ETF units trade just like regular stocks during market hours, so buying or selling is pretty straightforward.