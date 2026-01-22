Groww launches Nifty PSE ETF: What you need to know Business Jan 22, 2026

Groww just rolled out its Nifty PSE ETF, letting you invest in a basket of major government-backed companies.

The new fund offer is open till February 5, and trading is expected to reopen on or before February 19.

It's managed by Nikhil Satam, Aakash Chauhan, and Shashi Kumar.