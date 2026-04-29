GRSE shares jump 15% after strong March quarter results

GRSE net ₹303.19cr dividend ₹6.70ps

GRSE's net profit for Q4 FY26 rose 24% year-over-year to ₹303.19 crore, with revenue up by 29% and EBITDA climbing a solid 61%.

The company also improved its profit margins and announced a final dividend of ₹6.70 per share (pending AGM approval).

Chairman PR Hari (retired) highlighted the delivery of eight warships during FY26 as a big win and said GRSE is focused on growing further by boosting its capabilities and adopting new tech, setting the stage for even more progress ahead.