GRSE shares jump 15% after strong March quarter results
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) saw its shares surge 15% on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, thanks to a standout performance in the March 2026 quarter.
The stock opened higher and even touched ₹3,339 during the day, signaling that investors are feeling pretty upbeat about where GRSE is headed.
GRSE net ₹303.19cr dividend ₹6.70ps
GRSE's net profit for Q4 FY26 rose 24% year-over-year to ₹303.19 crore, with revenue up by 29% and EBITDA climbing a solid 61%.
The company also improved its profit margins and announced a final dividend of ₹6.70 per share (pending AGM approval).
Chairman PR Hari (retired) highlighted the delivery of eight warships during FY26 as a big win and said GRSE is focused on growing further by boosting its capabilities and adopting new tech, setting the stage for even more progress ahead.