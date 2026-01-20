GSK just bought RAPT Therapeutics for $2.2 billion

Why does this matter?

GSK is paying $58 per share—65% more than RAPT's last stock price—which shows how much they believe in ozureprubart's potential.

The drug offers the potential for less frequent dosing, possibly every 12 weeks (way less hassle than current options); timing for efficacy data has not been disclosed.

GSK's science chief Tony Wood calls it a "potential best-in-class treatment," and RAPT's CEO Brian Wong says the transaction has the potential to provide access to GSK's global development and commercialisation capabilities, resources and infrastructure and ultimately bring added value to RAPT's pipeline, patients and stockholders.