GST Appellate Tribunal to open for appeals by September-end

New tribunal will help in faster resolution of tax disputes

With the new tribunal, tax appeals will finally move out of crowded High Courts, making resolutions faster and less expensive.

The Principal Bench in Delhi starts hearings this December, and all backlog cases need to be filed by June 30, 2026.

Experts say this change should make things fairer and more transparent for businesses—plus it could unlock a ton of stuck money and help India's economy run smoother.