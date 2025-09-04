Next Article
GST Appellate Tribunal to open for appeals by September-end
The GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) is set to open for appeals by the end of September, aiming to clear a growing pile-up of tax disputes.
Pending GST cases have more than doubled in just two years, reaching 22,000 in FY24 and tying up over ₹7.4 lakh crore that businesses can't access.
New tribunal will help in faster resolution of tax disputes
With the new tribunal, tax appeals will finally move out of crowded High Courts, making resolutions faster and less expensive.
The Principal Bench in Delhi starts hearings this December, and all backlog cases need to be filed by June 30, 2026.
Experts say this change should make things fairer and more transparent for businesses—plus it could unlock a ton of stuck money and help India's economy run smoother.