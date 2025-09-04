US private sector adds just 54,000 jobs in August

Layoff announcements jumped by 39% last month

Layoff announcements jumped by 39% last month, with nearly 86,000 jobs cut—the most for any August since the pandemic year.

For the first time since then, there were more unemployed people than available jobs.

Still, some economists think nonfarm payrolls may have ticked up slightly in August and expect a small rise in unemployment as the Federal Reserve weighs its next move on interest rates.