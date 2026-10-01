GST Council plans 2% TDS on B2B waste and scrap

If you are a GST-registered buyer, you will need to deduct this TDS when buying from registered suppliers. For unregistered sellers, the reverse charge mechanism kicks in instead.

The Council also cleared up how some products are taxed: seaweed-extract biostimulants registered under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985 now count as fertilizers, but products containing plant growth regulators will not qualify for the concession, and there is more clarity for secondhand car dealers, input tax credits, retreaded tractor tires, sublimation paper, and psyllium seeds.

All these tweaks are meant to make taxes simpler and cut down on confusion.