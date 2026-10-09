GST Council proposes tax credits and refunds for FMCG retailers

The GST Council just rolled out some fresh proposals aimed at making things smoother for the FMCG and retail world.

Highlights include allowing tax credits on free samples and goods destroyed or written off after expiry of their shelf life, subject to specified conditions, plus easier refunds for services and equipment businesses use.

All this is set to boost cash flow for brands in packaged food, drinks, and personal care, so companies can keep shelves stocked without as many money headaches.