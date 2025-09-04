Next Article
GST on popcorn to be uniform from September 22
Starting September 22, all salted popcorn—whether loose, packaged, or at the movies—will be taxed at a flat 5% GST.
Until now, rates jumped around depending on the type: loose salted was 5%, packaged was 12%, and caramel popcorn stayed high at 18%.
Popcorn will now be taxed at a flat rate of 5%
This change means less confusion for both sellers and buyers, with simpler pricing across stores and cinemas.
It could also make your next popcorn snack a bit cheaper, especially for caramel and packaged varieties.
Caramel popcorn will now be taxed at 5% along with other types.
Overall, it's part of a bigger push to make India's tax system easier to understand and more transparent for everyday stuff.