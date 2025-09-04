GST on popcorn to be uniform from September 22

Popcorn will now be taxed at a flat rate of 5%

This change means less confusion for both sellers and buyers, with simpler pricing across stores and cinemas.

It could also make your next popcorn snack a bit cheaper, especially for caramel and packaged varieties.

Caramel popcorn will now be taxed at 5% along with other types.

Overall, it's part of a bigger push to make India's tax system easier to understand and more transparent for everyday stuff.