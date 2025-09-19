GST rate change: manufacturers can keep old price tags
The Indian government just made life a bit easier for manufacturers: if you've got products made before September 22, 2025, you can now choose to update price stickers—or not—on unsold stock as GST rates change.
The new rates kick in from September 22, and this move is meant to cut down on compliance headaches.
Manufacturers can keep old price tags
Big FMCG companies were worried about the hassle of re-stickering millions of products.
Now, they can keep selling items with their original price tags until March 31, 2026 (or until stocks run out).
If they want to update prices, they're allowed to add new stickers or print changes—just don't cover up the old MRP.
Updated rules for price changes
The government has also dropped the rule about mandatory print ads for every price change.
Instead, companies just need to share updated price lists with dealers and retailers (and send copies to officials), plus use any channels they can—online or offline—to keep everyone in the loop.