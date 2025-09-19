Google Cloud accelerates AI startup growth, challenges AWS, Microsoft Azure
Google Cloud is stepping up its game against AWS and Microsoft Azure by partnering with AI startups Lovable and Windsurf, who've chosen Google as their main cloud provider.
It's a smart move that highlights Google's growing influence in the AI world, while also helping the company branch out from just ad revenue.
Google Cloud's AI push and its $50B annual run rate
Google Cloud now boasts a $50 billion annual run rate, expecting $58 billion more in revenue over the next two years—driven in large part by strong ties with leading AI labs and 60% of global generative AI startups.
To sweeten the deal for new companies (especially those in accelerators like Y Combinator), Google offers $350,000 in cloud credits plus access to NVIDIA GPU clusters—making it an attractive launchpad for up-and-coming AI talent.