Google Cloud accelerates AI startup growth, challenges AWS, Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud's AI push and its $50B annual run rate

Google Cloud now boasts a $50 billion annual run rate, expecting $58 billion more in revenue over the next two years—driven in large part by strong ties with leading AI labs and 60% of global generative AI startups.

To sweeten the deal for new companies (especially those in accelerators like Y Combinator), Google offers $350,000 in cloud credits plus access to NVIDIA GPU clusters—making it an attractive launchpad for up-and-coming AI talent.