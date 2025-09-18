Next Article
India, US make progress toward new bilateral trade agreement
Business
India and the US are making steady progress toward a new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
Recent meetings in New Delhi brought both sides together to discuss the proposed agreement and work toward a mutually beneficial deal.
Commerce minister calls talks 'productive'
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called the talks "productive," highlighting the strong partnership between the two countries.
Both sides want to wrap up the first phase of the agreement soon, after several rounds of negotiations.
The focus now is on resolving key trade barriers and boosting economic ties for both nations.