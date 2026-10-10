GST registration updates autoapproved via Form GST REG-14, exceptions remain

Updating your GST registration, like changing your business name or adding new addresses, will happen automatically, with no officer approval needed.

Just use Form GST REG-14, but legal-name changes are completed only after PAN details are validated, additional-place-of-business changes require required documents, and principal-place changes under Rule 14A also require prescribed supporting documents.

But heads up: if you want to change your main business location, some people will still need an officer's OK.