GST registration updates autoapproved via Form GST REG-14, exceptions remain
Updating your GST registration, like changing your business name or adding new addresses, will happen automatically, with no officer approval needed.
Just use Form GST REG-14, but legal-name changes are completed only after PAN details are validated, additional-place-of-business changes require required documents, and principal-place changes under Rule 14A also require prescribed supporting documents.
But heads up: if you want to change your main business location, some people will still need an officer's OK.
Rule 14A main place changes autoapproved
If you're registered under Rule 14A, taxpayers registered under the simplified registration scheme under Rule 14A of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017, even changes to your main business place are now auto-approved, with no waiting around for an officer.
Regular folks under Rule 9 still need that extra step for main location changes.
Plus, everyone can update extra business locations as many times as needed without hassle.
New timelines also mean any issues flagged by officers should get sorted quicker, making life a bit smoother for businesses across India.