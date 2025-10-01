Gurunanak Agriculture IPO closes at ₹75 per share
Gurunanak Agriculture India Limited just wrapped up its IPO, open from September 24-26, 2025.
The company offered 38.4 lakh new shares at ₹75 each, raising ₹28.8 crore.
The IPO was in demand—subscribed 1.7 times overall and three times by retail investors!
Trading kicked off on NSE Emerge on October 1, 2025.
What does Gurunanak Agriculture do?
Gurunanak Agriculture makes farm equipment like threshers, harvesters, reapers, rotavators, and cultivators at its Durg (Chhattisgarh) plant.
Their machines reach seven Indian states and are exported to Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nigeria, and Uganda.
They recently rolled out a new combined harvester packed with advanced features.
Financials and future plans
Financials: Revenue held steady around ₹44 crore for FY24 and FY25; profit after tax grew to ₹6.1 crore in FY25—a good sign for future growth.
What's next: The company is betting on a new harvester manufacturing unit and more product launches to boost its presence in India and abroad.