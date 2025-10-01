Gurunanak Agriculture IPO closes at ₹75 per share Business Oct 01, 2025

Gurunanak Agriculture India Limited just wrapped up its IPO, open from September 24-26, 2025.

The company offered 38.4 lakh new shares at ₹75 each, raising ₹28.8 crore.

The IPO was in demand—subscribed 1.7 times overall and three times by retail investors!

Trading kicked off on NSE Emerge on October 1, 2025.