HAI wants hotels to get infrastructure status in Budget 2026
Business
The Hotel Association of India (HAI) is urging the government to give hotels "infrastructure" status in the upcoming Budget 2026.
HAI President K B Kachru says this sector fuels jobs, boosts GDP, and brings in foreign money—so it deserves a bigger boost.
Why does it matter?
If hotels get this status, they could access cheaper loans, face fewer project delays, and see easier approvals thanks to single-window clearances.
HAI is also asking for higher depreciation and ease-of-doing-business measures, plus rewards for bringing in foreign exchange.
After a similar move for just 50 destinations, HAI hopes a nationwide rollout will make India's hospitality scene more competitive and create more jobs—especially beyond big cities.