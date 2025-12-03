These defense stocks are in focus as Putin visits India

As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for his two-day state visit to India tomorrow, defense stocks in the country are set to come under investor focus. These include key public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Bharat Dynamics (BDL). To note, the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit will see talks between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues including trade, defense, and strategic bilateral ties.

Summit focus Defense cooperation and trade high on agenda The summit comes at a time when India is trying to balance strategic autonomy between pressure from Washington and Western allies, while still relying on Moscow for crucial defense equipment, crude oil, and fertilizers. For Russia, the visit is an opportunity to strengthen its long-standing strategic partnership with India and explore new economic arrangements that could circumvent sanctions amid a changing global order.

Investor outlook Market response to potential defense agreements Market participants will closely watch the summit for any developments on major defense agreements. Progress on advanced missile-defense systems, long-range air-defense platforms, or next-generation fighter aircraft could directly impact India's defense manufacturing outlook. The visit comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment, with India negotiating a trade deal with the US and any sign of a stronger India-Russia alignment will be monitored for global reactions including from Washington.

Stock watch Key defense PSUs likely to attract investor interest Key public sector undertakings are likely to draw investor interest. This is especially true if the summit results in announcements related to local manufacturing, joint production, or technology transfer. Possible discussion topics include extra S-400 air-defense systems, proposals for local assembly of missile components, and developments around platforms such as the Sukhoi-57 fifth-generation fighter and the S-500 air-defense system.