Hardeep Singh Puri meets Delcy Rodriguez, pledges India oil support
India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just met Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez to talk energy ties.
Both sides agreed their friendship is the perfect base for a stronger oil partnership, with India promising support as Venezuela rebuilds its energy sector and looks for more Indian investment.
Venezuela invites more Indian investment
Venezuela has the world's biggest proven oil reserves and is now a key player in India's push to diversify its energy sources, especially with global supplies being shaky.
Recently, India ramped up oil imports from Venezuela, and Indian companies (already investing $1 billion in Venezuelan projects since 2008) are being invited to do even more.
Rodriguez called India a reliable partner and welcomed an Indian team to explore new opportunities together.