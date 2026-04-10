Who is Harshita Arora, Y Combinator's youngest partner at 25?

In a major development for India's start-up ecosystem, Harshita Arora has been appointed as a General Partner at Y Combinator (YC), one of the most prestigious start-up accelerators in the world. The India-born entrepreneur was previously YC's youngest-ever Visiting Partner. Now, she will take on a full-time leadership role where she will work closely with founders and help shape future global start-ups.

Tech journey Arora's early achievements and recognition A native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Arora moved to San Francisco after securing an O-1 visa. She started coding at the age of 13. By 16, she had developed a cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app that was well-received and eventually acquired. This marked her entry into the start-up world at an unusually young age. In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred her with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her contributions to technology and innovation.

Entrepreneurial journey Co-founding AtoB and its journey After moving to the United States, Arora co-founded AtoB in 2019 with Vignan Velivela and Tushar Misra. The start-up initially struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic but pivoted to a new sector—trucking and payments. Despite having no prior experience in either, they found success. Today, AtoB offers financial infrastructure solutions for the trucking industry and serves over 30,000 fleets across America. As per reports, the start-up is valued at around $800 million.

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Role at YC What does her new role entail? As a General Partner at YC, Arora will mentor founders, evaluate start-ups, and guide companies through early-stage growth. Her appointment marks a shift in the start-up ecosystem where hands-on operators are increasingly taking on investment and mentorship roles. According to YC, she brings a mix of fintech expertise, product instincts, and founder-first thinking shaped by years of building companies from scratch.

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