Haryana to get ₹3,000 crore investment from Japanese firms
Haryana just landed a ₹3,000 crore investment from Japanese companies Kubota and Daikin, thanks to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Japan in October 2024.
The agreements, signed in Osaka, are set to power up Haryana's manufacturing and tech scene.
Kubota and Daikin's investments will create local jobs
Kubota is teaming up with Escorts to invest ₹2,000 crore in agricultural equipment manufacturing—bringing new tech and creating local jobs.
Daikin is putting in ₹1,000 crore for a research and development center focused on innovation and sustainable solutions, promising more opportunities for high-skilled talent.
Saini's efforts in Japan bear fruit
During his trip, Saini pitched Haryana's strong industrial clusters, skilled workforce, and smooth business approvals as big draws.
The state's transparent policies and reliable infrastructure helped seal the deal for these major investments.