Why you should buy the dip in Saatvik Green Energy

Started in 2015, Saatvik makes advanced solar panels at its Ambala plants and supplies them across India and some international markets. In the first quarter of FY26 (April-June 2025), profits jumped to ₹118.8 crore from just ₹21.2 crore last year, while revenue surged by 272% to ₹915.7 crore.

Expansion plans and upcoming projects

Saatvik is ramping up with a new 4GW plant in Odisha and planning even more expansion with a future cell line project (4.8GW).

This year alone, it secured solar module orders worth nearly ₹488 crore—and its subsidiary added contracts worth another ₹219.62 crore.

Money from the IPO will help fund these growth plans and pay down some debt at the subsidiary level.