Why you should buy the dip in Saatvik Green Energy
Saatvik Green Energy's IPO got a lot of attention—subscribed 6.57 times, thanks to strong interest from institutional investors.
The company raised ₹700 crore through new shares and ₹200 crore via an offer for sale.
Shares listed on September 26, 2025. The issue price was ₹465 per share (the highest end of its price band), but the shares opened at ₹460 on the BSE.
Strong growth in recent quarters
Started in 2015, Saatvik makes advanced solar panels at its Ambala plants and supplies them across India and some international markets.
In the first quarter of FY26 (April-June 2025), profits jumped to ₹118.8 crore from just ₹21.2 crore last year, while revenue surged by 272% to ₹915.7 crore.
Expansion plans and upcoming projects
Saatvik is ramping up with a new 4GW plant in Odisha and planning even more expansion with a future cell line project (4.8GW).
This year alone, it secured solar module orders worth nearly ₹488 crore—and its subsidiary added contracts worth another ₹219.62 crore.
Money from the IPO will help fund these growth plans and pay down some debt at the subsidiary level.