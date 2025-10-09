Ambani tops India's richest list; Adani, Jindal follow
Mukesh Ambani is still leading the pack as India's richest person, with Forbes putting his net worth at $105 billion in 2025.
He's built his fortune across oil, telecom, and now green energy—and he's not slowing down.
Ambani, who jumped into AI by setting up Reliance Intelligence, plans to take Jio public by 2026.
Mittal rises to 4th place
Gautam Adani holds second place with about $92 billion from his infrastructure and ports businesses.
Savitri Jindal comes in third at $40.2 billion.
Sunil Mittal jumped to fourth after a $3.5 billion boost.
Fresh faces this year include the Doshi siblings of Waaree Energies and Sunil Vachani from Dixon Technologies.
Combined wealth of top 100 drops by 9%
Even though these numbers are huge, the combined wealth of India's 100 richest actually dropped by 9% this year to around $1 trillion.
The cutoff to make the list slipped to $3.2 billion, and seven people dropped off compared to last year.
It's a reminder that even at the top, fortunes can shift pretty quickly.