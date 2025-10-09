Ambani tops India's richest list; Adani, Jindal follow

Gautam Adani holds second place with about $92 billion from his infrastructure and ports businesses. Savitri Jindal comes in third at $40.2 billion. Sunil Mittal jumped to fourth after a $3.5 billion boost. Fresh faces this year include the Doshi siblings of Waaree Energies and Sunil Vachani from Dixon Technologies.

Combined wealth of top 100 drops by 9%

Even though these numbers are huge, the combined wealth of India's 100 richest actually dropped by 9% this year to around $1 trillion.

The cutoff to make the list slipped to $3.2 billion, and seven people dropped off compared to last year.

It's a reminder that even at the top, fortunes can shift pretty quickly.