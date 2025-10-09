Next Article
Visa restrictions, cyberattack lead to $75bn loss for Tata Group
Business
Tata Group companies have lost over $75 billion in market value this year, due to a combination of factors, including US work-visa restrictions and a cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover.
Big names like Tejas Networks, Trent, and TCS have seen their shares drop sharply, with Tejas down 49%, Trent down 36%, and TCS falling 32%.
Even Tata Elxsi and Voltas weren't spared, both sliding more than 20%.
Investors are now watching how Tata firms handle these challenges
These drops highlight how global risks—like stricter US visa rules and cybersecurity threats—can shake up even major Indian companies.
Investors are now watching how Tata firms handle these challenges, focusing on their future plans and growth strategies to see if they can bounce back.