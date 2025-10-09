Visa restrictions, cyberattack lead to $75bn loss for Tata Group Business Oct 09, 2025

Tata Group companies have lost over $75 billion in market value this year, due to a combination of factors, including US work-visa restrictions and a cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover.

Big names like Tejas Networks, Trent, and TCS have seen their shares drop sharply, with Tejas down 49%, Trent down 36%, and TCS falling 32%.

Even Tata Elxsi and Voltas weren't spared, both sliding more than 20%.