HCLTech hits $100 million AI revenue in a quarter

In the last quarter, HCLTech set up AI labs for...

They've been busy: HCLTech set up AI labs for US power and telecom companies (one powered by NVIDIA), helped a US aerospace firm with AI frameworks, and rolled out smart traffic management for public transport.

They also added nearly 3,500 new employees this quarter, boosting revenue per person by almost 2%.

With all these moves, HCLTech is betting big on AI—and it's paying off as more industries want smarter tech.