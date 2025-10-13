Next Article
HCLTech hits $100 million AI revenue in a quarter
Business
HCL Technologies is now the first big Indian tech company to break out its AI revenue—topping $100 million in a single quarter in 2025.
This happened alongside $2.5 billion in new deals, even without any blockbuster contracts, showing how much clients are leaning into their AI services.
In the last quarter, HCLTech set up AI labs for...
They've been busy: HCLTech set up AI labs for US power and telecom companies (one powered by NVIDIA), helped a US aerospace firm with AI frameworks, and rolled out smart traffic management for public transport.
They also added nearly 3,500 new employees this quarter, boosting revenue per person by almost 2%.
With all these moves, HCLTech is betting big on AI—and it's paying off as more industries want smarter tech.