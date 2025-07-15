Next Article
HDFC Asset Management sees morning trade boost
HDFC Asset Management Company's shares climbed 2% to ₹5,196 on Tuesday, as investors cheered the company's strong Q4 and full-year FY25 numbers.
The upbeat results signal steady growth and solid confidence in HDFC AMC.
Key highlights of the performance
If you're watching the finance world—or just curious about where money is moving—HDFC AMC's performance stands out.
Their revenue for Q4 hit ₹901 crore (up from last year), and annual profit grew 26% to ₹2,461 crore.
Plus, a proposed ₹90 per share dividend is catching attention.
Return on equity topping 30%
A rock-solid balance sheet helps: zero debt, operating cash flow up 80% in two years, and assets rising nearly 34%.
With return on equity topping 30%, it looks like smart management is paying off—and that's why investors are feeling optimistic.