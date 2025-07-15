Investigation against HDFC Bank CEO shifted to EOW

Supreme Court sent case back to Bombay High Court

The FIR, filed on May 29, names Jagdishan and seven others for criminal breach of trust and cheating. Handwritten diaries were submitted as evidence of payments.

The Supreme Court recently sent the case back to Bombay High Court after refusing to quash the FIR—though four judges have stepped away due to conflicts of interest.

HDFC Bank calls all allegations "baseless," and so far, Jagdishan hasn't been summoned as EOW's investigation is still at an early stage.

Next hearing: July 23.