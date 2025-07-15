Investigation against HDFC Bank CEO shifted to EOW
Sashidhar Jagdishan, CEO of HDFC Bank, has been booked for allegedly accepting a ₹2.05 crore payment from Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.
The trust claims the payment was meant to help trustee Chetan Mehta keep control over the hospital's management.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is looking into the case.
Supreme Court sent case back to Bombay High Court
The FIR, filed on May 29, names Jagdishan and seven others for criminal breach of trust and cheating. Handwritten diaries were submitted as evidence of payments.
The Supreme Court recently sent the case back to Bombay High Court after refusing to quash the FIR—though four judges have stepped away due to conflicts of interest.
HDFC Bank calls all allegations "baseless," and so far, Jagdishan hasn't been summoned as EOW's investigation is still at an early stage.
Next hearing: July 23.