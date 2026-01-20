HDFC Bank drops ₹20cr boost for social impact startups

Applications will be routed through partner incubators, which will share timelines and application details independently, such as T-Works and ISB i-Venture. Deadlines depend on the sector.

HDFC Bank's track record

Since 2017, HDFC Bank has supported over 500 startups with more than ₹85 crore in grants.

Nearly 40% of these are from smaller cities and about the same share have women co-founders.

Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha says this program has evolved as a benchmark in the industry that works closely with institutions to support innovation addressing clearly identified social and environmental challenges.