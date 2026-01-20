HDFC Bank drops ₹20cr boost for social impact startups
HDFC Bank is rolling out ₹20 crore in non-dilutive grants for its FY26 Parivartan Startup Grants, backing 10 strategic initiatives working on climate, agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, manufacturing, MSME innovation, financial inclusion, gender diversity, and AI/deep tech.
How to apply (and by when)
Applications will be routed through partner incubators, which will share timelines and application details independently, such as T-Works and ISB i-Venture.
Deadlines depend on the sector.
HDFC Bank's track record
Since 2017, HDFC Bank has supported over 500 startups with more than ₹85 crore in grants.
Nearly 40% of these are from smaller cities and about the same share have women co-founders.
Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha says this program has evolved as a benchmark in the industry that works closely with institutions to support innovation addressing clearly identified social and environmental challenges.