HDFC Bank hikes FD rates: Check new returns

For general customers, the maximum FD interest rate stands at 6.6% for deposits with a tenure between three years and one day to 10 years.

The bank has not changed its interest rates on FDs for tenures up to 60 days.

However, for deposits with a tenure of between 61 days and six months, the rate has been increased from 4.25% to 4.75%, marking a hike of 50 bps.