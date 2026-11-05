HDFC Bank hikes FD rates: Check new returns
What's the story
HDFC Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, effective from November 4, 2026. The bank has increased the rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) for certain maturity periods. After the revision, senior citizens can now get a maximum FD interest rate of 7.20% on deposits with a tenure between three years and one day to five years.
Rate adjustment
What about rates for general customers?
For general customers, the maximum FD interest rate stands at 6.6% for deposits with a tenure between three years and one day to 10 years.
The bank has not changed its interest rates on FDs for tenures up to 60 days.
However, for deposits with a tenure of between 61 days and six months, the rate has been increased from 4.25% to 4.75%, marking a hike of 50 bps.
Senior benefits
Significant hikes for long-term deposits
The biggest rate hike is for long-term deposits. For general customers, the FD rate for deposits with a tenure of between five years and one day to 10 years has been increased from 6.15% to 6.6%.
Senior citizens also benefit from this revision as their rate for the same period has been raised from 6.65% to an impressive 7.1%, making long-term saving more rewarding at this time.