HDFC Bank's Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹18,155cr

HDFC Bank , India's largest private lender, has reported a 12.24% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹18,155 crore as against ₹16,174 crore in the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 5.4% jump in standalone net interest income (NII) to ₹31,438 crore during the April-June quarter.

Shareholder benefits Bank announces special dividend, 1:1 bonus issue HDFC Bank's board has approved a special interim dividend of ₹5 per stock and a 1:1 bonus issue. The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the register as of July 25, with payment scheduled for August 11. The bonus issue, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, will entitle the shareholders to one bonus share for every one held.

Financial overview Total income rises to ₹99,200cr HDFC Bank's total income for the June quarter rose to ₹99,200 crore from ₹83,701 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's total expenditure stood at ₹63,467 crore against ₹59,817 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, on a consolidated basis, its net profit fell by 1.31% to ₹16,258 crore for the June 2025 quarter as compared to last year's figure of ₹16,475 crore.