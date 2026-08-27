HDFC Bank shares hit 52-week low after US lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by investor Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The complaint is a securities fraud class-action on behalf of investors who bought HDFC Bank's securities between July 17, 2023, and May 26, 2026.

The allegations center around the bank disguising payments to Maharashtra State Road Development Corp as marketing expenses to pay the state agency higher interest than other depositors.