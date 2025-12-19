HDFC Bank tweaks debit card lounge benefits: Know key changes

HDFC Bank has announced changes to its complimentary airport lounge access policy for debit card holders. Starting January 10, the process will shift from a physical card-based system to a voucher-based one. The change also comes with an increase in the minimum spending requirement for eligible customers. The bank will now send an SMS or email with a link to claim the voucher after confirming eligibility based on quarterly spending criteria.

Access procedure New voucher-based process for lounge access Under the new system, customers will get a voucher code or QR code after claiming it. This has to be presented at the lounge for entry. The bank has doubled the quarterly spend requirement for most debit cards from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. However, this condition doesn't apply to the Infiniti Debit Card which still provides lounge access without any minimum spend requirement.

Usage restrictions Spend criteria and lounge visit limits The new spend criteria applies to all transactions made with HDFC Bank debit cards, including online and in-store purchases. However, ATM cash withdrawals, UPI or wallet payments (like GPay, PhonePe), credit card bill payments via debit card, and EMI transactions won't be counted toward the spend limit. The number of complimentary lounge visits remains unchanged based on the debit card variant.