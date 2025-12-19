HDFC Bank tweaks debit card lounge benefits: Know key changes
What's the story
HDFC Bank has announced changes to its complimentary airport lounge access policy for debit card holders. Starting January 10, the process will shift from a physical card-based system to a voucher-based one. The change also comes with an increase in the minimum spending requirement for eligible customers. The bank will now send an SMS or email with a link to claim the voucher after confirming eligibility based on quarterly spending criteria.
Access procedure
New voucher-based process for lounge access
Under the new system, customers will get a voucher code or QR code after claiming it. This has to be presented at the lounge for entry. The bank has doubled the quarterly spend requirement for most debit cards from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. However, this condition doesn't apply to the Infiniti Debit Card which still provides lounge access without any minimum spend requirement.
Usage restrictions
Spend criteria and lounge visit limits
The new spend criteria applies to all transactions made with HDFC Bank debit cards, including online and in-store purchases. However, ATM cash withdrawals, UPI or wallet payments (like GPay, PhonePe), credit card bill payments via debit card, and EMI transactions won't be counted toward the spend limit. The number of complimentary lounge visits remains unchanged based on the debit card variant.
Redemption details
Voucher system and its validity
Once the quarterly spend requirement is met, eligible customers will get an SMS or email within two working days with a link to claim their voucher. After successful verification, a 12-18 digit voucher code or QR code will be sent via SMS and email. This has to be presented at the empaneled lounge for complimentary access. The vouchers are valid from generation date until end of next calendar quarter.