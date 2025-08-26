HDFC Bank's stock drops 62%: What's a bonus issue Business Aug 26, 2025

HDFC Bank's stock took a sharp 62% dip on Tuesday, but don't worry—it's just a technical reset.

The drop happened because the bank gave out a 1:1 bonus issue, meaning every shareholder got one extra share for each they owned.

This move is meant to make shares more affordable and easier to buy, broadening retail participation without actually changing the bank's overall value.