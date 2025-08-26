Sensex tanks 624 points as US imposes tariffs on India Business Aug 26, 2025

On Tuesday, the Sensex plunged 624 points to 81,012 and Nifty50 fell by 192 to 24,776 after news broke that the US will impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect soon.

The move sparked worries about exports and sent shockwaves through the markets.