HDFC, ICICI Bank avoid risky retail loans in Q2 Business Oct 21, 2025

For the July-September 2024 quarter, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank kept things tight on retail loans, especially unsecured ones.

HDFC's retail loans rose 7.4% to ₹15.55 lakh crore, but they avoided slashing home loan rates and put limits on credit card spending.

ICICI's retail loans grew 6.6% to ₹7.39 lakh crore, with mortgages up nearly 10%, though personal loans dipped a bit.

Both banks are clearly focused on managing risks instead of chasing wild growth.