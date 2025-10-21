RBI optimistic about India's growth, raises GDP forecast

Global agencies are also raising India's growth outlook

India's economy is getting a boost from strong demand in cities and rural areas, helped by good monsoon rains and better farm output.

Business confidence is the highest it's been in six months, and recent GST cuts plus the upcoming festive season should make things even more affordable.

With inflation at its lowest since 2017, the current macroeconomic conditions suggest that the RBI might have room to adjust rates down the road.

Big global agencies like the IMF and World Bank are also raising their growth outlook for India, which is a pretty good sign for what's ahead.