Helium shortage threatens global tech industry
A sudden helium shortage is causing big headaches for the tech world, especially for companies making computer chips.
After attacks on Qatari gas facilities are expected to lead to about a 14% drop in helium exports, manufacturers are scrambling to keep up.
Since Qatar usually supplies about one-third of the world's helium, prices are rising and everyone's searching for alternatives.
Helium's role in chip production
Helium is essential for making semiconductors: it keeps things cool and stops unwanted reactions during chip production.
With less helium available, factories might have to slow down or focus only on their most important products, which could mean fewer electronics and cars being made.
The problem's gotten worse since the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, has been nearly closed off due to ongoing conflicts, making it even harder to get helium where it's needed.