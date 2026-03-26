Helium shortage threatens global tech industry

Helium's role in chip production

Helium is essential for making semiconductors: it keeps things cool and stops unwanted reactions during chip production.

With less helium available, factories might have to slow down or focus only on their most important products, which could mean fewer electronics and cars being made.

The problem's gotten worse since the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, has been nearly closed off due to ongoing conflicts, making it even harder to get helium where it's needed.