Hero MotoCorp raises Ather stake to 32.8% with ₹1,758cr investment

Ather Energy is an associate company of Hero MotoCorp. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric two-wheelers.

The company also has its own charging infrastructure and manages the storage, distribution, and management of electricity, including battery-stored energy.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Ather reported a turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore, up from ₹2,255 crore in FY25 and ₹1,753.8 crore in FY24.