Hero MotoCorp raises Ather stake to 32.8% with ₹1,758cr investment
What's the story
Hero MotoCorp has announced its decision to invest up to ₹1,758 crore in electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy. The investment will be made through a cash transaction for additional shares from an existing shareholder of Ather. Upon completion of the transaction, Hero's stake in the company will rise from 29.88% as of August 25, 2026, to approximately 32.8%.
Company profile
A look at Ather Energy
Ather Energy is an associate company of Hero MotoCorp. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric two-wheelers.
The company also has its own charging infrastructure and manages the storage, distribution, and management of electricity, including battery-stored energy.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Ather reported a turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore, up from ₹2,255 crore in FY25 and ₹1,753.8 crore in FY24.
Fundraising efforts
Hero MotoCorp also investing in Ather through preferential issue
Along with the stake purchase, Hero MotoCorp is also investing more in Ather through a preferential issue.
On August 27, Ather's board approved the allotment of 16.3 lakh equity shares and 79.4 lakh convertible warrants as part of a ₹1,200 crore preferential fundraise.
The India-Japan Fund was allotted fully paid-up shares worth about ₹200 crore at ₹1,230 apiece while Hero MotoCorp received convertible warrants worth nearly ₹1,000 crore.