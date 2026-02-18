Heron Power raises $140 million to revolutionize data center efficiency

They're making the Heron Link—a modular solid-state transformer that ditches old-school iron cores. It shrinks data center power gear by 70%, cuts out bulky legacy parts, and hits 98.6% DC-to-MV efficiency for solar and storage and 98.5% MV-to-rack efficiency for data centers. Basically: smaller, smarter, greener power tech.

Factory plans in the works

Heron Power plans to open a factory aiming for 40 gigawatts of annual output (that's about 10-15% of global supply outside China).

They'll start pilot production in early 2027 and ramp up from there—so expect more efficient data centers and cleaner energy soon.