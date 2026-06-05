Hindalco slips 1.45% to ₹1,109.30 on Friday amid selling pressure

Hindalco opens Delhi and Gurugram hubs

Just this week, Hindalco opened a new aluminum windows center in Delhi and a large manufacturing hub in Gurugram that is expected to employ over 300 people.

Despite today's small drop, the company's shares have actually soared, up 74.52% over the past year and 24.26% year-to-date, showing some real staying power beyond short-term market swings.