Hindalco slips 1.45% to ₹1,109.30 on Friday amid selling pressure
Business
Hindalco's stock slipped 1.45% in early trading on Friday, landing at ₹1,109.30, even though it started higher and briefly touched ₹1,132.30.
The dip came as more people were selling than buying today.
Hindalco opens Delhi and Gurugram hubs
Just this week, Hindalco opened a new aluminum windows center in Delhi and a large manufacturing hub in Gurugram that is expected to employ over 300 people.
Despite today's small drop, the company's shares have actually soared, up 74.52% over the past year and 24.26% year-to-date, showing some real staying power beyond short-term market swings.