Hindalco's shares gain 7% in a week: Check price movement
Hindalco Industries has been showing some solid numbers lately.
As of Friday morning, its shares were trading at ₹739.05, giving the company a market cap of ₹1.66 lakh crore.
The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 9.81, with earnings per share at ₹75.34.
Over the past month, Hindalco delivered a 7.47% return, closing Thursday at ₹742.95.
Share volume is lower than its weekly average
Trading activity has been interesting—share volume was 37.63 lakh recently, which is lower than its weekly average of 56.75 lakh shares, but there was a big spike to nearly 90 lakh shares traded in the previous session (despite a tiny dip of 0.52% in price).
Over the last three months, Hindalco's stock is up by an impressive 16.23%, indicating positive market sentiment.