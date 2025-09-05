Hindalco's shares gain 7% in a week: Check price movement

Share volume is lower than its weekly average

Trading activity has been interesting—share volume was 37.63 lakh recently, which is lower than its weekly average of 56.75 lakh shares, but there was a big spike to nearly 90 lakh shares traded in the previous session (despite a tiny dip of 0.52% in price).

Over the last three months, Hindalco's stock is up by an impressive 16.23%, indicating positive market sentiment.