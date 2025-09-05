Next Article
NTPC shares slip 1.26% on Thursday
NTPC shares slipped 1.26% on Thursday, closing at ₹334.25 even though over one crore shares changed hands—a sign investors were pretty active.
The drop follows a recent slide, with the stock last seen at ₹330.05 and the company holding a hefty market cap of ₹3,20,038 crore as of September 5, 2025.
Stock's price movement in recent times
NTPC's P/E ratio sits at 13.36 with earnings per share at ₹24.71—solid numbers but nothing too flashy lately.
Over the past month, the stock edged down by about 0.59%, and its three-month return is just 0.24%.
Even with all that trading action, NTPC's price hasn't made big moves recently—worth keeping an eye on if you're tracking energy stocks or just curious about market trends!